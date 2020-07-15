Jim Jefferies makes Hearts return as advisor to board of directors

Jim Jefferies has managed Hearts twice during his career

Former Hearts player and manager Jim Jefferies has returned to Tynecastle as an advisor to the board of directors.

Jefferies returns to the club on a part-time basis on a six-month contract with the search for a full-time sporting director put on hold in the wake of their relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts and Partick Thistle launched legal action after several attempts at Scottish Professional Football League reconstruction failed to halt them being relegated, along with Stranraer, following a vote by clubs in April to curtail the season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the club read: "It is well known that we have been working on the recruitment of a full-time Sporting Director. However, given the time pressures and escalating costs of the ongoing challenge to our relegation, coupled with the re-opening of various parts of Tynecastle and Oriam, we have decided to put our recruitment process on hold for now.

Ann Budge has launched a legal battle against Hearts' relegation from the Scottish Premiership

"Such an important appointment deserves our full focus and uninterrupted attention, which, right now, is simply not possible."

According to the statement, Jefferies will advise Hearts chair Ann Budge and the board "on a range of footballing matters" and work closely with the club to recruit players required by manager Robbie Neilson.

Jefferies made 310 appearances for Hearts as a player between 1972 and 1981 and returned as manager in 1995, beating Rangers 2-1 for the Scottish Cup in 1998.