Win a Succession-inspired Hearts shirt after 'takeover'

To celebrate the return of season 3 of Succession, streaming service NOW is bringing a slice of the Roy family's dysfunctionality to the UK with a Succession-inspired football 'takeover' in Edinburgh.

In the last season of the hit show, Roman Roy (played by Kieran Culkin) buys Hearts to impress his father Logan (Brian Cox), only to awkwardly discover that his billionaire dad is actually a fan of Hearts' biggest cross-city rivals, Hibernian.

In a cheeky nod to this storyline, streaming service NOW worked with high-flying Hearts on a partnership celebrating Roman Roy's fictional takeover of the team.

This partnership sees the name of the Roy family's infamous company Waystar Royco added to the front of Hearts' iconic shirts, as well as on branding within the club's Tynecastle Park stadium.

Image: (L-R) Cammy Devlin, Ben Woodburn, Beni Baningime, Robbie Neilson, Josh Ginnelly, Stephen Kingsley, John Souttar (Credit: Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com)

The limited-edition Succession-inspired shirts were unveiled on Monday at Hearts' Tynecastle Park stadium by the club's manager Robbie Neilson and players John Souttar, Ben Woodburn, Stephen Kingsley and Beni Baningime.

Neilson said: "The club has been so excited to feature in one of the main storylines of one the biggest TV shows on the planet and we're thrilled to be working with NOW to help launch this partnership celebrating season 3 of the show today.

"Just like the Roy children in Succession, we're a club battling for the one place at the very top. Unlike the Roys though, we know we can only get there by working together."

In a season where a variety of interesting and unusual brands have found their way onto the front of football shirts up and down the UK, this partnership stands out as a world-first - the first time ever that the front of a major professional football team's shirt has been sponsored by a fictional company.

In keeping with the Roy family's love of all things exclusive, only 95 of the Waystar-branded shirts have been created meaning the only way to get one is to follow NOW on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Hearts on Twitter to find out more about the shirt giveaway.

CEO of Hearts Andrew McKinley added: "As huge fans of the show, we're really excited to be working with NOW to bring this Succession takeover to Tynecastle. We love watching the Hearts-related storylines in the show, although we're quite thankful not to have any members of the Roy family running the club in real life! Brian and Kieran are always welcome in the director's box at Tynecastle as a guest of the real owners of the club - the fans."

For your chance to get hold of one of these highly sought-after shirts, keep your eyes peeled to NOW's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Hearts F.C.'s Twitter for further details today.

Catch up on season 1 and 2 of Succession and stream the latest episodes from Season 3 weekly on NOW with an Entertainment Membership for only £9.99 a month.