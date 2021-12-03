Barrie McKay was struck on the back by what appeared to be a plastic bottle during his team's 1-0 defeat at Celtic Park, with other missiles narrowly missing him

Celtic vs Hearts: Man arrested after missiles thrown at Barrie McKay on Thursday at Celtic Park

Hearts' Barrie McKay was struck by a bottle whilst attempting to take a corner against Celtic.

A man has been arrested after missiles were thrown at Hearts winger Barrie McKay at Celtic Park on Thursday.

McKay was struck on the back with what appeared to be a plastic bottle of juice, and other items were thrown down towards him on several occasions as he prepared to take corners in front of the standing section.

The former Rangers player made referee Bobby Madden aware of the problem during his team's 1-0 defeat but did not appear to be hurt and carried on playing.

A police spokesperson said: "A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with items thrown onto the pitch during a match at Celtic Park on the evening of Thursday, December 2.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and further enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesman for the Scottish Professional Football League said the league was awaiting the match delegate's report.