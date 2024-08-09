Steven Naismith and Hearts coaching team agreed new deals until 2026

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith and his coaching team have agreed new deals until 2026.

After guiding the team to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season and securing European group-stage football, the club has taken up the option to extend their contracts by a year.

Naismith was appointed last summer along with Gordon Forrest, Frankie McAvoy and Paul Gallacher and they also reached the semi-finals of the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

It is the first time Hearts have qualified for European football for three seasons in a row with a Europa League play-off tie against Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih or Viktoria Plzen later this month.

Speaking to the Hearts website, chief executive officer Andrew McKinlay said: "I'm extremely pleased that we have secured Steven, Gordon, Frankie and Paul's services for another year beyond this campaign.

"The progress made on the pitch last season was there for all to see and because of that, we have a truly exciting year ahead of us.

"By extending the coaching team's contracts we are reiterating our trust in them and confirming our belief that they can continue to take the team on an upwards trajectory.

"Good coaching teams aren't always in abundance and other clubs are always on the lookout, so the club also has peace of mind in terms of protecting its assets.

"Steven, Gordon, Frankie and Paul have started the team on a journey and I'm very much looking forward to seeing where they can take us."

