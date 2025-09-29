Hearts: Will Derek McInnes' side split the Old Firm? | 'Second there for the taking', says Christophe Berra

"Second is there for the taking, to get first is going to be a big ask."

Hearts have made a blistering start to the season with former captain Christophe Berra backing up Tony Bloom's prediction of splitting the Old Firm and winning the Scottish Premiership in the next 10 years.

Derek McInnes is unbeaten in the league since taking charge at Tynecastle Park, and Saturday's 3-0 win against Falkirk moved them two points clear of Celtic at the top of the table after they drew with Hibs.

"The team's flying, the manager's come in and done an incredible job with the players and they're in a really good place just now," said Berra, who was at Hearts when they won eight of their first 10 matches in the 2005-06 season under George Burley.

"I think we know it's going to be a tough task [to win the league] but they're in a good place just now and the manager has experience. He's been there, done it before, he's been with Aberdeen and been very successful.

"It's just taking one game at a time, ticking them off, make sure we get the wins in and don't get beat and come back 30 games into the season and ask that question again.

"Celtic have not hit full steam ahead and you're expecting they will pick up. Rangers look very fragile so first and foremost, I think second is there for the taking.

"To get first, you know it's going to be a big ask, but they've got good players in."

Image: Summer signings Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga have scored a combined 10 goals for Hearts in all competitions

Ten new players moved to the Gorgie club this summer with the help of Bloom's Jamestown Analytics, the data firm with an already proven track record at Brighton and Union Saint-Gilloise.

"That's what he's been brought in for. He's done it at all the clubs he's been at, especially Brighton," added Berra.

"Some of the players they've sold on for hundreds of millions of pounds that probably don't know what teams they've played for previously. They know what they're doing.

"They're coming into a good environment, a good club, good facilities, good city.

"Everything that's in here and in place to make them feel comfortable at home and they've really hit the ground running."

Image: Lawrence Shankland has scored four goals in Hearts' opening six league games

Lawrence Shankland scored his 163rd goal in Scottish football on Saturday, becoming the highest scorer since the incarnation of the SPFL in 2013.

"It's an incredible start. It's great that he signed for another three seasons. I think this is home for him," the former Scotland defender added.

"He may already be a legend to Hearts fans, but he could take it one step further and hopefully lift a trophy for Hearts as captain. That would be incredible."