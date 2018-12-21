Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke hopes to land Birmingham's Greg Stewart permanently

Greg Stewart has six months left at Kilmarnock and Steve Clarke is keen to see him stay longer

Steve Clarke has stated his intention to keep in-form Birmingham loanee Greg Stewart at Kilmarnock on a permanent deal.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Hamilton on Saturday, Killie manager Clarke praised the striker's form, which has seen him net eight goals in 13 games since making the switch from his parent club.

On the prospect of Stewart returning to Birmingham at the end of the season, Clarke said: "Greg's happy and we're happy.

"I don't think Birmingham want him back as far as I know. They've certainly given us no indication they want him back down south.

"His contract is up in the summer, so he's in a great position. He's done really well for himself, he's done well for Kilmarnock and we're delighted with him. We're looking forward to having him for the rest of the season."

When asked if a longer-term option for Stewart is possible, Clarke added: "If it's something we could do then we'd do it - but Greg holds all the aces.

Clarke says Kilmarnock are in a good position and have no need to sell players

"It's not about persuading him to stay. People look too far ahead sometimes in football.

"He's enjoying himself and his football here. He's found a nice place to come back and find his form.

"He's doing great. We're happy with him and I know he's happy with us. Short-term that's the best solution for everybody."

Kilmarnock are third in the table, two points behind leaders Celtic and a point behind second-placed Rangers.

Former boss Lee McCulloch has tipped in-form Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, who has six months left on his existing deal, for a switch to Rangers, something Clarke is not entertaining.

"We're in a good position here, we don't have to sell anybody. If I can keep the squad together then I'll be delighted," he said.

"If we can do that we can have a decent second half of the season together."

Kilmarnock boast the best away record in the Scottish Premiership and Clarke knows they will have to continue their form for the rest of the season.

"If we're going to stay where we are in the table we're going to have to take maximum points almost every week otherwise we'll start to slip down," he said.

"But right now, the position in the table isn't important - points per game is.

"We'll look to add one on Saturday, if we can add three then great."