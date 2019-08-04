Police investigate Kilmarnock roof collapse after Rangers fans' celebrations
Last Updated: 04/08/19 9:58pm
A police investigation has been launched after the roof of a shelter protecting disabled fans collapsed at Rugby Park as Rangers fans celebrated their winner against Kilmarnock.
Conor Goldston's 91st-minute winner for Steven Gerrard's side prompted a pitch invasion from Rangers fans and the roof collapsed as away supporters celebrated.
One supporter was injured after the structure caved in.
Police Scotland have issued a statement saying: "An Investigation is underway following a pitch incursion at the Kilmarnock v Rangers game on Sunday the 4th of August.
"The incident resulted in the roof of a shelter collapsing and one man being injured. He received medical attention at the ground.
"Police enquires are continuing."