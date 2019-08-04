Police investigate Kilmarnock roof collapse after Rangers fans' celebrations

0:16 A shelter was damaged at Rugby Park as Rangers fans celebrated their winner against Kilmarnock A shelter was damaged at Rugby Park as Rangers fans celebrated their winner against Kilmarnock

A police investigation has been launched after the roof of a shelter protecting disabled fans collapsed at Rugby Park as Rangers fans celebrated their winner against Kilmarnock.

Conor Goldston's 91st-minute winner for Steven Gerrard's side prompted a pitch invasion from Rangers fans and the roof collapsed as away supporters celebrated.

One supporter was injured after the structure caved in.

Police Scotland have issued a statement saying: "An Investigation is underway following a pitch incursion at the Kilmarnock v Rangers game on Sunday the 4th of August.

"The incident resulted in the roof of a shelter collapsing and one man being injured. He received medical attention at the ground.

"Police enquires are continuing."