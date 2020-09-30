Coronavirus: Kilmarnock confirm three positive tests

Kilmarnock have announced three people at the club have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish Premiership side are due to face Motherwell on Friday and that game will still go ahead, but further testing for players and staff will be carried out on Thursday.

All three individuals are now self-isolating.

"Kilmarnock FC can confirm that three individuals have tested positive for Covid-19," a club statement read.

Image: Kilmarnock are set to host Motherwell at Rugby Park on Friday

"All three individuals are currently observing a period of self-isolation in line with Scottish Government and Joint Response Group (JRG) protocols and will be the subject of NHS testing today (Wednesday, September 30).

"Further scheduled testing for players and staff will be carried out on Thursday (October 1).

"Preparations for Friday's Premiership match with Motherwell will continue while everyone wishes those affected a speedy recovery."

Alex Dyer's men secured a 1-0 win at St Mirren last weekend to put them fifth in the table ahead of Friday's home clash with Motherwell.

Hamilton have also been forced to place another player in self-isolation.

Image: Hamilton have also been hit by a coronavirus-enforced absence

A member of Brian Rice's first-team squad tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and will sit out Friday night's clash with Hibernian in Edinburgh.

Accies said in a statement: "The club can confirm one individual has produced a positive result from Monday's Covid-19 testing. This individual is now isolating as per Scottish Government and JRG guidelines."

The Lanarkshire club cancelled Tuesday's training session but were able to resume preparations 24 hours later after no further positive results were returned.

This is the third time Rice has been dealt a Covid-19 blow in the space of a month. First defender Lee Hodson was forced to quarantine for 14 days after his flat-mate, St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, contracted the virus.

Three other players then returned 'false positives' but Scottish Government rules meant they were ordered to sit out their team's 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock.