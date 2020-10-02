Kilmarnock squad advised to self-isolate for 14 days following six coronavirus cases

Kilmarnock's entire squad has been advised to self-isolate for a 14-day period in order to minimise further cases of coronavirus in the staff group and wider local community.

Six players at the Scottish Premiership club tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Friday night's game against Motherwell.

The SPFL board were meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss the implications for Kilmarnock's fixtures within the 14-day period, with the Motherwell game expected to be postponed.

"The Joint Response Group has received further information on the situation at Kilmarnock FC based on a meeting this morning led by NHS Ayrshire and Arran Public Health, and including representatives from the club, Scottish Government, Public Health Scotland and the Scottish FA", read a statement.

"NHS Ayrshire & Arran Test and Protect Team carried out COVID-19 contact tracing following the six confirmed positive tests at the club.

"As a result, the club has been advised by the local Problem Assessment Group that the whole playing squad should self-isolate for a 14-day period. This is in order to minimise the risk of further cases in the staff group and wider local community and to support Test and Protect.

"The SPFL Board are meeting this afternoon to discuss the implications for Kilmarnock's fixtures within that period and will issue a statement thereafter."

