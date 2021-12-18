Tommy Wright: Kilmarnock sack manager straight after Dunfermline game abandoned

Tommy Wright was sacked by Kilmarnock an hour after their Scottish Championship match against Dunfermline was abandoned due to the fog.

Kilmarnock were looking to end a run of three straight defeats in the second tier, all by a 1-0 scoreline, which has seen them slip to fifth in the table.

They were drawing 1-1 with Dunfermline when the game was called off in the second half. That announcement came shortly before 4.30pm, and at 5.31pm Kilmarnock confirmed Wright had been relieved of his duties.

Director Billy Bowie said: "It is with regret that we have had to take this decision as I know how much Tommy wanted to bring success to Kilmarnock.

The club can confirm that Tommy Wright has been relieved of his duties. — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) December 18, 2021

"We thank him for his hard work and dedication during his time at Rugby Park and wish him all the best for the future.

"Everyone at the club is under no illusions that promotion back to the Premiership is the number one target for the season and with half of our league matches remaining as well as the upcoming January transfer window, our full focus is on appointing a new manager to achieve that goal."

Wright took charge of Kilmarnock in February and was unable to keep them in the Premiership after they lost the relegation play-off to Dundee.

Killie are currently five points behind Championship leaders Arbroath, but have a game in hand.