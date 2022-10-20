Kyle Lafferty: SFA issues Kilmarnock striker 10-game ban over use of sectarian language

Kilmarnock's Kyle Lafferty has been banned for 10 games by the Scottish FA; the Rugby Park club had already handed the striker a 'substantial' fine; the ban will keep him out of action until the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic on January 14/15

Kyle Lafferty will be out of action until January next year after receiving a ban from the SFA

The Scottish FA has banned Kyle Lafferty for 10 matches after the striker was found guilty of using sectarian language.

The punishment comes after a video was shared on social media last month showing the striker making a comment to a man in a bar who said "Up the Celts".

Kilmarnock have accepted the ban which will rule Lafferty out of action until January 14/15 next year, when the club face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

The 35-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker was axed from the Northern Ireland squad at the time of the incident ahead of their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece.

Disciplinary Rule breached: 77 - A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent Conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.



81 - No recognised football body, club, official, Team Official, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall (i) use offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or actions which include(s) a reference, whether express or implied, to any one or more of the following :- ethnic religion, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability or (ii) carry out any act of victimisation (as defined in Equality Act 2010) or any act of discrimination by reason of ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, disability, age, pregnancy, maternity, marital status or civil partnership, unless otherwise permitted by law and the rules and regulations of the Scottish FA.

Lafferty: I was out of order

Image: Lafferty was withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad after the incident

Following the Scottish FA's investigation Lafferty said: "I want to deeply apologise to the club, supporters and my family for the distress caused over the past month.

"I totally acknowledge that my reaction to the incident was completely out of order.

"There is no excuse, it's something that I immediately regretted and have been embarrassed about ever since. I absolutely accept that I should not have responded to provocation in that manner.

"I placed myself in a position that has been very difficult to deal with, so I'm now determined to work with (Scotland's leading anti-sectarian charity) Nil By Mouth to ensure that others, particularly the youngsters at the club, learn from my mistake and avoid putting themselves in any type of similar situation in the future."

Kilmarnock hand Lafferty 'substantial' fine

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lafferty played in four matches since being charged, scoring twice including one goal in the draw against Hearts

Last month Kilmarnock concluded their own investigation and handed Lafferty a 'substantial' fine.

The club also began engaging with Nil By Mouth, who will work with Lafferty on a one-to-one basis, and deliver training to others at the club.

It was noted by the club Lafferty "regrets his actions and acknowledges he has let down himself, his family, the club and the supporters".

Lafferty has also committed to supporting various community club projects and Kilmarnock's 'football for all' programme on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future.

