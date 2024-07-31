Kilmarnock: 'Fire still lit' for Derek McInnes after almost 20 years of management

The enthusiasm for football is very much still there for Derek McInnes as he enters his 18th year of management.

He moved to Kilmarnock in 2022 after spells with Aberdeen, Bristol City and St Johnstone, immediately winning promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

Last season they finished fourth, earning a Europa League qualifying place, and McInnes does not want to stop there.

"The fires are still lit. I think it's important, young or older, you have that enthusiasm for it," he told Sky Sports News.

"I've said that to any young coach - you've got to know what you're getting into and it's not always a bed of roses, there are a lot of challenges.

"I do think you've got to really want to do it and I think if you don't want to get up in the morning and get to your work you're probably in the wrong job.

"Football is so rewarding and it's been kind to me. You get the enthusiasm from who you're working with, your staff, your players, your club and we had a very good campaign last season which definitely helps matters.

"We're just looking to build on it again and enjoy it again."

Image: Robby McCrorie has signed a two-year deal at Kilmarnock

It has been a quiet summer at Kilmarnock on the signing front with Bruce Anderson and Robby McCrorie the only two new signings, while Corrie Ndaba's loan move has been made permanent with Stuart Findlay also back for another spell.

"We did say last season we didn't want to have that turnover all the time," the 53-year-old added.

"In my time at Aberdeen we had a couple of seasons where we never made too many changes and I definitely think we got the benefit of that.

"For the players to enjoy the European campaign it was important for me that the players who had earned the right last season got that opportunity to go and do it all again.

"I don't really want to be busy in the window. No manager really does, but circumstances sometimes dictate that. The circumstances this summer allow us to get that familiarity and hopefully that can be successful for us."

Kilmarnock kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign against Celtic at 4.30pm on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

