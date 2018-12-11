Hibernian's David Gray targets comeback against Celtic

David Gray missed the second half of last season with an Achilles injury

Hibernian captain David Gray is hopeful of returning for this weekend’s visit of Celtic, live on Sky Sports Football.

Gray has been sidelined with a knee injury since a 6-0 win against Hamilton more than two months ago and had been targeting a return to action in time for the trip to Kilmarnock on December 1.

But speaking to Sky Sports News during a pre-Christmas club visit to Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Sick Children on Tuesday, Gray revealed he is now very close to making his Hibernian comeback.

"I've been building up [my fitness] this week," he told Sky Sports News. "I ran yesterday and today, building it up and we'll just see how it reacts from that.

"Hopefully I can really push it on until the end of the week, but we'll just have to take it day-by-day to be honest. I think I have been guilty of pushing it a little bit too early.

"I tried to get fit before the Kilmarnock game and maybe pushed it a bit too quick and suffered a setback, so the most important thing is when I do come back I am able to contribute and be as fit as I can to help the lads."