Efe Ambrose leaves Hibernian after triggering release clause

Efe Ambrose has turned down a new Hibernian contract

Hibernian have confirmed Efe Ambrose is leaving the club after the defender triggered a release clause in his contract.

Ambrose informed Hibs that he was turning down the club's offer of a three-year contract in order to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

A statement from the club said: "Hibernian can confirm the departure of Efe Ambrose.

"The 30-year-old centre-back has invoked a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Easter Road Stadium this month, having indicated a desire to pursue an opportunity elsewhere and, therefore, turn down an improved three-year contract to extend his stay in Edinburgh.

"A popular figure with players, staff and supporters alike, the club made every effort to keep Efe but respect his decision and thank him for his contribution.

"He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Hibernian."

Ambrose joined Hibernian on loan from Celtic in February 2017 and signed on a permanent two-year contract at the end of the season.

The Nigerian played 68 times for Hibs and also appeared 113 times for Celtic during a five-year spell at Parkhead where he won four Scottish Premiership titles.