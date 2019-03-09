Hibernian pitch invader among five charged following disorder during Rangers match

Police Scotland made several arrests at Easter Road on Friday night

Police Scotland have arrested and charged five men in connection with alleged disorder-related offences following Hibernian's game against Rangers on Friday.

One of the men arrested and charged is the pitch invader at Easter Road, who confronted Rangers captain James Tavernier during Friday night's 1-1 draw.

Shortly before half-time as Tavernier went to collect the ball for a throw-in, the supporter jumped over the advertising boards and kicked it away before pushes were exchanged between the pair.

Two men were arrested prior to the match and three men during the match. In addition, another man was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice after the game.

Enquiries are ongoing into a number of separate acts of disorder during the match.

Police Scotland's Superintendent, Barry Blair, said in a statement: "It is extremely disappointing to see such acts of disorder disrupt a football match and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Investigations remain ongoing and five men have so far been arrested and charged in connection with incidents that occurred prior to and during the match".