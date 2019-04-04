Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom wins Scottish Premiership award

Paul Heckingbottom has been named manager of the month

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for March.

Heckingbottom has helped Hibs secure a top-six finish to ensure the Edinburgh side will play out the rest of the season with the top teams in the Premiership.

The Englishman, who took charge in February, has guided Hibs on an unbeaten seven-game run that has included five league wins and two draws.

The top-six finish ensures Hibs will be in the race for a European place and will play post-split fixtures against

Celtic, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Rangers and bitter rivals Hearts.

Hibernian appointed the former Leeds boss on a three-and-a-half year contract after Neil Lennon left the club along with assistant Garry Parker.