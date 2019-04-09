Hibernian's Marvin Bartley reacts to racist abuse in Edinburgh derby

Hibernian's Marvin Bartley was allegedly subjected to racial abuse while warming up at Tynecastle

Hibernian midfielder Marvin Bartley has reacted strongly to a video on social media allegedly subjecting him to racist abuse.

The 32-year-old was warming up on the touchline during Saturday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts at Tynecastle, which Hibs won 2-1, when the video was recorded and published, with an offensive caption.

Bartley had seen the video without sound and only became aware of the nature of the comments on Monday.

Writing on Twitter, Bartley said: "I take everything that is thrown at me, as untrue as it is when playing there, and simply get on with it, but the one thing I refuse to accept is racial abuse.

"So maybe it is time to take action against these small-minded, ignorant people.

"Let's not let it creep back into our game!"

Both clubs condemned the abuse, with Hearts promising action against the people involved and Hibs offering Bartley their support.

A Hearts statement said: "The club abhors racism of any kind and will take appropriate action against any individual found guilty of racist behaviour within Tynecastle."

A Hibernian statement said: "We would echo the statement from Hearts and it goes without saying that Marvin has our full support.

"There is no place in football for racism and it is an issue that stretches beyond a single club or support base.

"We all have a duty to rid our game of these individuals and, in particular, ensure young supporters don't grow up thinking that kind of behaviour is in any way acceptable."