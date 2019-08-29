Hibernian captain David Gray out for 12 weeks with knee injury

David Gray was injured during Hibernian's 2-2 draw with St Johnstone

Hibernian captain David Gray will be out of action for around 12 weeks after sustaining knee ligament damage against St Johnstone.

The 31-year-old defender was forced off the field in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Easter Road after a robust challenge with St Johnstone's Scott Tanser.

A statement on Hibs official Twitter page read: "We look forward to seeing the influential right-back return to the fold when he's completed his rehabilitation programme."

The injury will see Gray miss the first derby of the season against Hearts, as well as the League Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock.

Gray had only just returned to action and is the latest set-back for Paul Heckingbottom's side with a number of key personnel currently on the sidelines.

Summer signing Tom James is expected to be out for at least two weeks (ankle) while Darren McGregor is also sidelined after picking up an injury in the 5-3 Betfred Cup win over Morton.

Meanwhile, Lewis Stevenson and Ryan Porteous have both only just come back from a spell out.