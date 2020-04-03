Coronavirus: Hibernian announce wage deferral agreements with players and senior staff

Hibernian have announced a wage deferral agreement with players and senior staff, with some deferring up to 50 per cent.

The Scottish Premiership side also said on Friday that the majority of the club's non-playing staff have been placed on furlough leave until football recommences following the coronavirus pandemic.

In a club statement the move was agreed after a "period of constructive consultation in order to protect jobs and incomes".

Chief executive Leeann Dempster said: "Our main aims through this crisis are to look after our people and our community, and to protect this club for the future. We have spoken with staff and our players. They have all been superbly supportive and committed through this whole issue, and we have agreed that we should furlough.

"Senior staff and players have also agreed to defer a significant percentage of their income. This will help the club manage its finances through this difficult period. The Chairman has said that the club will repay any shortfall in earnings over an agreed period once things return to normal.

"The club hopes that taking this action early will ease some of the cashflow pressure we are facing now and in the coming months, allowing us to see this national crisis out without losing any of our people and keeping the club in a good place to compete when football does return to Easter Road.

Hearts players have agreed to take a cut on their salaries until football resumes

"We have also seen a magnificent response from supporters, and we are grateful to all of those who have felt able to buy a season ticket and offer this vital support. If you feel able to commit, please do. We are also very aware that many will not feel able to commit at this time for very understandable reasons. To all our fans, we will be as flexible as we can to help you get your season ticket, and we are looking forward to seeing you all back at Easter Road.

"Finally, we can't repeat it enough. We are thinking of you, and we hope you are following advice and keeping yourselves and your loves ones safe and well."

Celtic have also played a number of non-playing employees on furlough, while Hearts players are locked in a stand-off over owner Ann Budge's request they take a 50 per cent wage cut.

Football in Scotland has been suspended since 13 March, with SPFL speaking with all 42 Scottish league clubs on Friday about a number of issues following the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.