Hibernian's Scottish Premiership matches at Ross County and Livingston postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Hibernian's Scottish Premiership matches against Ross County and Livingston have been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Easter Road club had confirmed two positive cases hours before Saturday's game against Ross County and due to a number of players being deemed close contacts Hibs were unable to field a team.

That fixture was rescheduled for Wednesday but has again been called off after more positive tests at the Edinburgh club.

The latest outbreak means Hibernian's match at Livingston is also off.

SPFL rules state teams must have 13 fit players including a goalkeeper for a match to take place and further to that, 10 of the players must be over 18-years old.

With the upcoming international break, it is likely Hibernian's next game will be at Hampden Park in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers on November 21.

Image: Jack Ross' Hibs will next be in action at Hampden Park for the League Cup semi-final on November 21

"This decision was made after a significant number of first-team players, staff, and development squad players tested positive over the last few days," a Hibs statement read on Tuesday.

"By following all the guidelines, we wouldn't be able to field a team for either game, which has led us to no other alternative than to postpone the fixtures.

"The individuals will not be named due to medical confidentiality and those affected will now self-isolate in-line with the protocol.

"We are in constant discussions with NHS Lothian to reduce the spread of Covid and HTC has subsequently been closed for a deep clean. We have also undergone an internal investigation regarding the outbreak and are confident in our processes.

"We will continue to take every precaution necessary as the safety of our players and staff is of absolute importance.

"We would also like to apologise to our supporters who have made plans to attend the re-arranged fixture at Ross County. We made our thoughts incredibly clear to the SPFL before the fixture was re-arranged, and it took them until today, after more positive tests were recorded and several meetings, to make the right decision, which we thank them for."