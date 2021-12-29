Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender handed three-match ban over clash with Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has been handed a three-match ban after admitting to violent conduct in a clash with Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez.

The 22-year-old was charged by the Scottish Football Association last week and due to face a fast-track tribunal hearing on Thursday.

Porteous will receive a mandatory two-match ban for the red-card offence and will also miss another game because he had already been sent off this season, for a challenge on Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo at Ibrox.

Porteous appeared to kick out and catch the Dons' USA international Ramirez in the chest after they fell to the ground but referee Alan Muir played on during the Scottish Premiership game on December 22.

He went on to score the only goal of the game at Easter Road in manager Shaun Maloney's first game in charge.

Ramirez later insinuated on social media that Porteous had deliberately kicked out at him, posting a clip of the incident on his Twitter account with the caption "seems unintentional?" followed by a series of emojis.

On the return from the winter break, Porteous will sit out league games against Celtic and Motherwell on January 17 and 26, either side of the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie with Cove Rangers on January 20.