Ryan Porteous: Police Scotland investigating allegations surrounding Hibernian defender after incident outside bar

Allegations surrounding Ryan Porteous follow Hibernian's 2-0 win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday; the incident is claimed to have taken place in Midlothian in the early hours of Sunday morning

Hibernian say they will assist Police Scotland with the investigation following allegations involving Porteous

Police Scotland are investigating allegations Hibernian's Ryan Porteous was involved in an incident outside a bar that resulted in a woman needing hospital treatment.

Reports in the Daily Record claim the defender, 22, threw a plastic glass that hit the woman on a night out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hibernian say they will assist with police enquiries into the alleged incident which is said to have taken place outside Dalkeith Miners Club in Midlothian, after Porteous played in the club's 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Ross County at Easter Road.

A spokesman for the club said: "After looking into events in Dalkeith on late Saturday evening/Sunday morning more information has come to light.

"We will assist Police Scotland in their investigation in any way we can.

"As this is a live police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time."

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "Officers in Midlothian are conducting enquiries after a woman sustained an injury outside a premises in the Woodburn Road area of Dalkeith around 2.05am on Sunday, 20 February, 2022."