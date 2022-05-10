David Marshall: Hibernian to sign Scotland goalkeeper after QPR exit

Hibernian will sign goalkeeper David Marshall after his short-term deal at Queens Park Rangers comes to an end.

The 37-year-old will provide competition to Matt Macey and Kevin Dabrowski at Easter Road as he returns to Scottish football for the first time since 2007.

Marshall joined QPR in January on a short-term deal after falling out of favour under Wayne Rooney at Derby County and soon became No 1 under Mark Warburton at QPR before an injury ended his season in March.

The former Celtic player - who spent five seasons at Parkhead - went on to enjoy a 15-year spell in English football and earned 47 Scotland caps.

Marshall, however, has not been named in Steve Clarke's starting line-up since Euro 2020 and will hope his return to Scotland will resurrect his international career.

Hibernian are currently searching for a new manager after sacking Shaun Maloney just four months into the job.

The club's owner Ron Gordon admitted he "probably rushed" that appointment and will replace him with someone who has experience.

"We need to stabilise, that has to be a priority," he said.

"I believe in continuity, I believe you build by creating a great organisation with stability and the minute you turn people over and it's musical chairs, it's not a good thing.

"That's not a reason to not make a change if you don't have it right. But I think it would be incumbent on the club to get it right and support a manager until we have success and continuity. That's our goal.

"We are looking for a certain style in terms of football, I want us to play an innovative, modern, attacking type of game, which I think is happening all over the world. I want Hibs to be on the leading edge.

Image: Shaun Maloney was sacked by Hibs after just four months

"I think we do need a manager with some experience. It doesn't have to be an old-timer with a ton of experience but I do think we need a manager with experience, that knows how to lead and can deliver results.

"We have a little bit more time. The process has already started. We have a list of potential candidates. We are reviewing that.

"We are going to be a little bit more methodical, putting together a sub-group of the board to also be involved in the vetting process.

"We are going to be a little bit more thorough than the last time. We are going to minimise the risk this time."