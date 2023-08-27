Lee Johnson: Hibernian sack manager after Livingston defeat leaves club bottom of Scottish Premiership

Hibernian have sacked manager Lee Johnson after Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Livingston left the club bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs have lost all three league games this season, while they also suffered a humbling 5-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

During the defeat to Livingston at Easter Road on Saturday, some fans called for Johnson to be sacked.

The 42-year-old departs the club after just over 15 months in charge following his appointment in May 2022.

Hibs confirmed that coaches Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen had also left with immediate effect.

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell said: "The club has taken the tough decision to relieve Lee Johnson of his duties following a disappointing start to the domestic campaign.

"We wish Lee and his coaching staff all the best for the future and thank them for their efforts."

Former captain David Gray will take caretaker charge of the team with support from Stuart Garden.

The Edinburgh club face Aston Villa away on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off followed by a trip Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Johnson had hoped board were going to stick by him

Following Saturday's home defeat to Livingston, Johnson had hoped the Hibs board would stand by him despite losing their opening three Scottish Premiership games.

He told Sky Sports: "I genuinely do apologise because I didn't want to start like this. I was full of beans - I still am - going into the season and this has caught us out a little bit.

"I hope they [the board] stick with me, I really do, because I want to be here. I'd never throw the towel in. And I understand there will be fans calling for my head. But I genuinely believe that we'll do it. I think we've got a good squad, I think we've had a few issues - and we've got to tidy up our defensive stuff.

"It's unacceptable, I understand that. I'm okay to take responsibility for that knowing I still have belief in the squad. I think the squad still believe in us and what we're doing and are as frustrated as anybody.

"I can understand the scrutiny. I have been here before. It's not nice. There's a human there as well and sometimes people forget that. We work extremely hard and I just want the positivity in the football club. That focus is on me and I'd rather it was on me than the players.

"It's small margins and I honestly believe if we see out 10 minutes at 1-1 our momentum takes the game back. I'm disappointed because I love it here and I believe in us. But at the same time I've experienced this before in my career."