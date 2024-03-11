The 30-year-old fell awkwardly after a challenge with Rangers defender John Souttar at Easter Road; he was taken to hospital; the club says tests came back all clear and he will now rest at home and follow concussion protocol; Hibs lost the Scottish Cup quarter-final 2-0

Martin Boyle: Hibernian winger home from hospital after suffering a concussion in Scottish Cup quarter-final

Martin Boyle is back home with family after suffering a concussion in Hibernian's Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat by Rangers.

The 30-year-old was stretchered off after falling awkwardly while challenging for a high ball with John Souttar during the first half at Easter Road on Sunday.

The winger was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Image: Martin Boyle was taken to hospital after the collision with John Souttar

The club published a statement on Monday with an update on his condition.

It read: "The tests thankfully came back all clear and revealed that Martin has a concussion.

"He will now rest at home and will follow the concussion protocol.

"The club would like to thank the staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, alongside the stadium ambulance crew, and medical departments at Hibernian FC and Rangers for the treatment they provided to Martin."

The match was held up for nearly 10 minutes as medical staff from both clubs attended to the Australia international.

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery gave a positive post-match update on Boyle, saying: "I've just had a report that Martin is stable and that's the most important thing.

"Football is just a game and while Martin's an important player for us, he's a human being too.

"I think it's a bit of concussion and maybe a little bit of neck pain. Fingers crossed he makes a speedy recovery because he was in a bit of pain."