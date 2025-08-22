Rod Petrie: Former Hibernian chairman and Scottish FA president dies aged 69

Rod Petrie, the long-serving former chairman and chief executive of Hibs, passed away on Thursday after a long struggle against cancer

Former Hibernian chairman and Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has died at the age of 69.

He joined the Easter Road board in 1996, becoming managing director the following year and chairman in 2004.

Petrie, who left the club in 2019 after American businessman Ron Gordon purchased a majority stake, passed away at home on Thursday after a long struggle against cancer.

Image: Petrie was chairman when Hibs won the Scottish Cup in 2016

During his time with at Easter Road the team reached five Scottish Cup finals, winning the 2016 trophy after a dramatic game against Rangers.

The club also won the League Cup in 2007.

Petrie was elected as president of the SFA in 2019 after serving with the association in various roles for over 20 years.

He stepped down from the role in 2020 on health grounds and had previously been SFA vice-president under Campbell Ogilvie and Alan McRae as well as serving on the board of the old Scottish Premier League.

Hibs said: "Hibernian FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former chief executive and chairman Rod Petrie. Rest in peace, Rod."

Scottish FA president Mike Mulraney also paid tribute to one of Scottish football's longest-serving administrators.

"Firstly, on behalf of my board and colleagues at the Scottish FA I would like to express my deepest condolences to Rod's family at this difficult time.

"I have been fortunate enough to have shared many a boardroom with Rod in our time as office bearers and directors. He brought passion to every debate and as many a player and fellow chair has experienced over the years, he was a shrewd and unremitting negotiator.

"In that regard, it was always easier having Rod on your team. None more so than during the Covid-19 pandemic when, even whilst quietly contending with ill health, he remained steadfast in our collective objective to secure the survival of all member clubs during an unprecedented period of uncertainty.

"Rod was also great company: someone with a devilish sense of humour who cared passionately about the game. He will be missed by all of us."