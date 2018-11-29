Falkirk's Dennon Lewis condemns 'disgusting' racism from supporters

Falkirk striker Dennon Lewis has condemned the "disgusting" racist abuse he suffered from his own supporters and admitted his future at the club is uncertain.

Falkirk have launched an investigation into the incident during their 4-2 Scottish Cup third-round defeat at Stenhousemuir at the weekend.

Lewis said on Twitter: "I have never gone through a period like this in my life. From a footballing standpoint, things are not going as planned for anyone involved at the club.

"However, from a personal standpoint, never in a million years would I have expected to be subjected to racial abuse from Falkirk fans.

"I understand the frustration and anger, as a lover of football myself, all you want to see is your club do well. However, for me, this is a line crossed and the abuse received is disgusting.

"Whilst the future is unclear, at this moment in time I am still a Falkirk player and will try to do my best for the team and support everyone involved with the club.

"Finally, I appreciate all the messages received and I know this doesn't embody the Falkirk fans in their entirety. Please understand where I am coming from with this message and I know that I will not and cannot stand for this."