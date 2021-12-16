Kenny Miller: Former Rangers and Celtic player joins Falkirk as assistant head coach

Kenny Miller has joined Falkirk as assistant head coach until the end of the season, the Scottish League One side have confirmed.

The 41-year-old reunites with boss Martin Rennie who he played under at Vancouver Whitecaps during a two-year spell with the Canadian outfit between 2012 and 2014.

Rennie took the reins at Falkirk after the sacking of Paul Sheerin last week with the side currently fifth in the table, twelve points off leaders Cove Rangers.

As a player, Miller scored over 200 goals in almost 700 appearances for a total of twelve different clubs, including Rangers, Celtic and Wolves.

He was also capped 69 times for Scotland, scoring 18 goals over a thirteen-year period.

Most recently Miller took a coaching role with Australian club Newcastle Jets, followed by a spell as assistant coach at Western Sydney Wanderers before returning to Scotland earlier this year.