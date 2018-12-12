Dundee United's Jamie Robson disciplined by club after 'blackface' social media storm

Dundee United's Jamie Robson has apologised for his fancy dress costume

Dundee United have disciplined defender Jamie Robson after he painted his face black for a fancy dress party earlier this month.

Photographs from the party were released on social media earlier in the week and the Scottish Championship club launched an investigation into the 20-year-old's behaviour, which was referenced by manager Robbie Neilson at a press conference on Tuesday.

The club issued a statement on Wednesday, which read: "Dundee United can confirm Jamie Robson has been disciplined in relation to his actions at a players' social event earlier this month.

"As a club, we have high standards concerning the behaviour and actions of our staff, and on this occasion, Jamie has fallen short of these expected standards.

"Dundee United is also fully committed to promoting equality and valuing diversity.

"The player's actions were potentially offensive and with, the club's support, he will undertake some diversity and inclusion training."

As part of the statement, Robson said: "I fully accept the naivety of my actions and can see that my actions fall short of what is expected by a professional footballer.

"As soon as I became aware that I could offend, I took immediate action and removed both the make-up and costume.

"I want to apologise for any offence I have caused, and I have also apologised to the club for not adhering to the standards expected."