Dundee United announce US businessman Mark Ogren as club's new owner

US businessman Mark Ogren has purchased a controlling stake in Scottish Championship side Dundee United, the club has confirmed.

Ogren has acquired more than 85 per cent of issued share capital in the Tannadice club, a stake previously owned by Mike Martin and James Fyffe.

He will replace Martin as club chairman but Fyffe is remaining on the board along with David Dorward as a director.

Sky Sports News understands the takeover is worth around £1m and Ogren adds Dundee United to a business portfolio also including oil services, software and real estate.

Martin said, "Throughout our discussions, I was impressed by Mark's passion for sport in general and his vision and ambition for Dundee United.

"He has developed a keen understanding of our rich history, our values and traditions, the importance of our community role and the passion and loyalty of the supporter base.

"I feel privileged to have been chairman at this great club and I am grateful for all the support and assistance given to me throughout that period. I leave with confidence that Dundee United's future is in very good hands."

The Tangerines sit in third place in the Scottish Championship, five points behind leaders Ayr United.