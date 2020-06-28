Dundee United: Steve McClaren and Malky Mackay in talks over managerial role

Steve McClaren has been out of work since leaving QPR last year

Dundee United have held talks with former England boss Steve McClaren and ex-Cardiff manager Malky MacKay over their managerial vacancy.

The Tannadice side are looking for a replacement for Robbie Neilson, who left the club to rejoin Hearts last week after 18 months on Tayside which saw him guide United back to the Premiership after the season was called due to the coronavirus crisis.

McClaren, who left QPR last year, has spoken with United Sporting Director Tony Asghar over the weekend with the 59-year-old keen to get back into the game.

Although McClaren has never worked in Scotland, he has a wealth of experience, winning the Dutch League with FC Twente and the League Cup with Middlesbrough.

The 59-year-old has also had spells at Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest, Derby and Newcastle and is currently working for FIFA.

Meanwhile, Mackay has also spoken to the club after they were given permission to speak to the Scottish FA's performance director by Scotland's governing body.

Mackay was appointed as performance director at the SFA in December 2016 but also served as caretaker manager for Scotland's 1-0 friendly defeat to the Netherlands in November the following year following the departure of Gordon Strachan.

The 48-year-old has not been in a permanent managerial position since he was sacked by Wigan in April 2015.

He started his coaching career at Watford, replacing Brendan Rodgers in 2009, before guiding Cardiff to the League Cup final in 2012 - where they lost to Liverpool on penalties - and then Premier League promotion as Championship winners the following season.