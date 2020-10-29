Dundee United set to implement cost-cutting measures amid coronavirus pandemic

Dundee United are set to implement cost-cutting measures amid the ongoing financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Reports claim players and coaching staff have been asked to accept 20 per cent wage cuts for the rest of the season.
United recently signed internationals Marc McNulty and Jeando Fuchs but owner Mark Ogren has signalled that significant cuts are necessary.
The American told The Courier: "The first phase we had budgeted for so we anticipated it but we didn't budget for this second phase.
"We expected some fans back. As a result, we're doing a total review of the club's finances and we're going to be implementing some cost-cutting measures for the short term and the medium term to counteract what is happening."
Ogren called for financial assistance from the Government for Scottish football and for limited crowds to be allowed back in grounds but insisted the club is "absolutely not up for sale".
He added: "What I can't accept is the Government saying we can't have any of those fans in our stadium without financial support to assist us. It's hurting us badly - not just us but the rest of Scottish football.
"I've got limited funds. We need to figure this out. But I don't want to scare people into thinking we're going away because that is not the case. We're going to figure this out but we'll need help from the government, our fans and everybody at the club.
"Is Dundee United going to survive? Yes it's going to survive, but it could get messy."