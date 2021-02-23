Neil McCann to take charge at Inverness while John Robertson is on compassionate leave

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have announced that Neil McCann will take on the role of interim manager while John Robertson is on compassionate leave.

The Highland side confirmed on Monday that Robertson would be taking some time away from the club following a family bereavement.

The long-serving boss was already without number two Scott Kellacher due to a serious illness and will now spend a period away from the Scottish Championship side.

Image: Inverness manager John Robertson has been given compassionate leave

McCann started his coaching career at Dunfermline alongside manager Jim Jefferies.

He took over former side Dundee on an interim basis in April 2017 and helped the club retain their top-flight status before being appointed permanently.

However, he was sacked in October 2018 with the club bottom of the Premiership table.

The 46-year-old won three Scottish titles, four Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups during his time at Rangers as a player. He had also previously won the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 1998.

Inverness are sixth in the table following a 2-2 draw with Alloa on Tuesday.