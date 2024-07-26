Inverness Caledonian Thistle accept offer for new majority shareholder to secure future

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have accepted an offer for their majority shareholding to "secure the future of the club".

UK-based sports, entertainment and leisure group - Seventy7 Ventures - have agreed a deal for the club who were relegated to League One last season.

A number of parties were believed to be interested in taking over the 2015 Scottish Cup winners, who admitted they would have to enter administration should they fail to find fresh investment.

Inverness - managed by Duncan Ferguson - were relegated to the third tier in Scottish football after losing the Championship play-off final last season.

Last month the club had to scrap their controversial plans to move their training base 136 miles south to Fife in a bid to cut costs and help attract new players.

Image: Duncan Ferguson is the Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager

In a statement, board of directors spokesperson Panos Thomas said: "We have received a formal offer to acquire a major shareholding and voting rights of the company and this has been unanimously accepted by the board.

"Ketan Makwana, the executive chair of Seventy7 Ventures, has been a most dynamic suitor for the club in the past few weeks and following the most recent meeting with him in Inverness, when he outlined his vision and passion for what the club could become, it was clear those plans and the financial backing of Seventy7 Ventures will give ICTFC the best opportunity to flourish again.

"This is very good news for the club as we strive to establish a more sustainable business and build a team that will, in the first instance, return us to the SPFL Championship."

Makwana added: "We are relishing the opportunity to drive sustainability and growth in the club and lead them to future prosperity."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.