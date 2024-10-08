Inverness Caledonian Thistle board admit administration 'most likely'

Inverness Caledonian Thistle won the Scottish Cup in 2015 and were playing in the Premiership until 2016/17; the club need £200,000 by next Wednesday and £1.6m to see out the end of this season; talks ongoing with investors in the United States, Denmark and the UAE

Inverness Caledonian Thistle remain in talks with several parties to save the club - but administration is the "most likely" option, according to interim chair Scott Young.

The Scottish League One side need £200,000 by next Wednesday to see out the month - with over £70,000 raised so far by a crowdfunding page launched last Thursday.

Manager Duncan Ferguson has donated his wages to that fund and is working for free.

However, Caley Thistle also need between £1.4m to £1.6m to continue until the end of this season.

At a special meeting attended by 200 shareholders and fans at the Caledonian Stadium on Monday, it was revealed there had been interest from investors in the United States, Denmark and the UAE - with the board exploring all routes to prevent the club from entering administration.

If Inverness were placed into administration next week, there would be a 15-point punishment from the SPFL.

Image: Duncan Ferguson is working for free at Caley Thistle

The club were relegated from the Championship in the summer and are second-bottom in League One - just three points off 10th spot.

It was also acknowledged the club would move to part-time football should they drop into League Two, as a result of potential administration and the subsequent 15-point deduction.

Speaking at the Caledonian Stadium about the potential of the club entering administration, Young said: "I think at the minute it is probably the most likely route that we will have to go down.

"But I am a glass half full, rather than a glass half empty and I still remain optimistic that we might be able to get something over the line before then.

"We may not, in which case, I and the board can hold our hands up that we tried and looked at every option that was available to us.

"If we go down the administration route, we will embrace that and we will look to come out of it even stronger.

"But there are communications with several interested parties."