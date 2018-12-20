Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson hit with three-match ban

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has received a three-match ban

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has been given a three-match ban after his behaviour in a 7-1 loss at Rangers.

Robinson admitted to breaching disciplinary rule 203, which relates to a member of staff committing misconduct following the 7-1 loss at Ibrox in November.

A judicial panel hearing at Hampden Park on Thursday ruled he should serve a suspension, which will be increased to five games if he breaches the same rule before the end of the 2019/20 season.

Robinson was sent down the tunnel after reacting angrily to a disagreement with Rangers technical coach Tom Culshaw, before going on to criticise both the referee and fourth official.

Motherwell's next three matches see them take on St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Hamilton.