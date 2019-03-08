Motherwell duo Stephen Robinson and Jake Hastie win Scottish Premiership February awards

2:26 Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and midfielder Jake Hastie react to being named Scottish Premiership Manager and Player of the Month for February Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and midfielder Jake Hastie react to being named Scottish Premiership Manager and Player of the Month for February

Motherwell duo Stephen Robinson and Jake Hastie have won the Scottish Premiership Manager and Player of the Month awards for February.

The Steelmen won three of their four league matches during the month as they continue to push for a top-half finish come the post-season split.

Robinson guided the club to a 3-0 win over Livingston at the start of the month, which was followed by further victories away to St Mirren and at home to Hearts, both 2-1.

Robinson and Hastie proudly show off their awards

Motherwell midfielder Hastie scored four goals in those matches, with the 19-year-old now a key part of Robinson's plans.

"You go from getting a bit of stick to being named Manager of the Month in a matter of weeks," Robinson said when asked about the award.

The Ladbrokes Premiership manager and player of the month awards for January and February go to...



🏆 Stephen Robinson

🏆 Jake Hastie



A great reward for a great month 👏https://t.co/XPoEgNxIrV pic.twitter.com/IMY0opzsN2 — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) March 8, 2019

"It's also a reward for hard work -this football club doesn't buy the finished article. We coach a lot and work incredibly hard, on and off the training pitch, to make the football club work.

"It's just rewards, not just for me even though I take the trophy, but every member of staff that contributes to this club. They deserve it for their hard work."

Robinson has won the manager's award for February

The award marks the first time the club have been awarded double manager and player award since Stuart McCall and Nicky Law both won in March 2013.

Motherwell midfielder Hastie scored four goals for the club in February

Hastie becomes the first Motherwell player to win a monthly award since Lewis Moult in September 2017, with Robinson the first manager from the Fir Park club to be recognised since Mark McGhee in March 2016.