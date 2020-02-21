Motherwell defender Jake Carroll to miss rest of season with Achilles injury

Jake Carroll made his 28th appearance in all competitions in the Scottish Cup replay defeat against St Mirren

Motherwell defender Jake Carroll will miss at least the remainder of the season after suffering an Achilles injury during Tuesday's Scottish Cup defeat against St Mirren.

The 28-year-old left-back went off injured in the closing moments of the last-16 replay at Fir Park, which St Mirren won on penalties after Motherwell had recovered from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 in normal time.

Speaking ahead of the club's trip to face Hamilton on Saturday, manager Stephen Robinson said: "Jake's going to need surgery on his Achilles.

"He is going to be out for the rest of the season and maybe the start of next season."

Motherwell are without a win in six games in all competitions, but head to New Douglas Park level on points with third-placed Aberdeen.

Forward Christopher Long will be fit for Saturday's Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton and centre-halves Peter Hartley and Declan Gallagher training again after illness.

Robinson also added midfielder David Turnbull is close to making his first appearance of the season after knee surgery.

"David Turnbull is not far away, which brings a big smile to my face when I watch him in training," Robinson said.

"He is full training, he has played 11 v 11, so we are just waiting for the final OK. I can't wait for that."