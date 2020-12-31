Stephen Robinson resigns as Motherwell manager

Stephen Robinson has resigned as Motherwell manager after Wednesday's defeat to Kilmarnock extended their winless run to nine matches.

The club sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership table, one point above the relegation zone.

A Motherwell statement said: "After Wednesday night's match with Kilmarnock, Stephen approached the board, giving an honest assessment of the current situation. He then stated his desire to leave.

"It is with regret that the board accepted his resignation, having carefully considered his reasons for wanting to leave his post."

Assistant boss Keith Lasley has been placed in interim charge with immediate effect and will take the team for Saturday's Lanarkshire derby clash away to Hamilton.

The club statement added: "Despite the current restrictions, the board will now run a thorough process to identify the right person to take the manager's post.

"This will move at pace, mindful of the busy fixture list and the January transfer window's impending opening."

Image: Robinson guided Motherwell to the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup finals in the 2017-18 season

Robinson took charge of Motherwell following Mark McGhee's dismissal in February 2017 and guided them to the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup finals in his first full season in charge, losing to Celtic on both occasions.

Motherwell also finished third in last season's Scottish Premiership to secure European football. They beat Glentoran and Coleraine in the Europa League qualifiers before bowing out against Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Robinson said: "I would like to thank everyone at Motherwell FC for their support throughout my time here, both as manager and assistant.

"We have qualified for Europe, reached two cup finals and achieved a third-place finish, on top of developing some wonderful players in my time here.

"We cleared the club's external debt through player sales, cup runs and league positions. The club has numerous assets going forward, and I'm sure that there will have a strong finish to the season with the brilliant coaching staff currently there.

"My goal was always to leave the club in a healthier position. I believe the staff and I have done this.

"I now feel it is the time for someone new to take the club forward as I feel I have taken it as far as I can."

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon added: "I thank Stephen for everything he has done for this club.

"Year after year, he delivered upon or exceeded the targets set for him.

"On the field, that entailed reaching cup finals, achieving a third-place finish and reaching European competition. Those moments will live long in the memory of supporters and will go down in our history.

"Off it, his success in player development and sales has ensured this club is in a strong financial position. His ability to rear new talent was commendable and delivered great benefit to us.

"He is a man who has conducted himself exceptionally well and has been a figurehead for our club for the last three-and-a-half years.

"It has been a privilege to work with him over these years. We all wish him well for the future."