St Mirren captain Kyle Magennis set for lenghty spell out after cruciate ligament injury

St Mirren captain Kyle Magennis was stretchered off against Rangers

St Mirren have confirmed captain Kyle Magennis will spend "a lengthy spell on the sidelines" after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The Buddies captain was stretchered off after just seven minutes on Wednesday following a challenge from Rangers defender Jon Flanagan.

St Mirren vs Aberdeen Live on

St Mirren went on to lose the match 1-0 to at Ibrox thanks to Jermain Defoe's 34th-minute strike.

Magennis has started every Scottish Premiership match for St Mirren this season but will be missing when his team face Aberdeen on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

St Mirren sit in 10th place in the Scottish Premiership table, a point above the bottom two.