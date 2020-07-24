St Mirren coach tests positive for coronavirus

One member of St Mirren's coaching staff returned positive tests on Thursday

A St Mirren coach has tested positive for coronavirus after a number of results were re-examined by NHS experts.

Initially it was thought a total of seven members of staff had tested positive for the virus just nine days before the Scottish Premiership was due to start.

However, it is understood the initial tests carried out by a private laboratory have been re-examined by NHS experts and only one member of Jim Goodwin's staff has actually fallen ill with coronavirus.

Despite no players testing positive, St Mirren's pre-season friendly against St Johnstone on Saturday was subsequently postponed as a result.

Hamilton, who St Mirren played in a friendly last weekend, have also confirmed all players and backroom staff were tested following the game with all results returning negative.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said in a statement: "We have complied robustly with the official testing and hygiene regimen to the letter, using a private testing facility in accordance with the Scottish Government and the SPFL/SFA Joint Response Group protocols.

"Our players were tested on Monday 20th and have returned 100% negative tests on Wednesday 22nd July, however test results for seven of the coaching staff undertaken at the same time showed they were positive for Covid-19.

"We immediately implemented strict isolation protocols and made further arrangements for the coaching staff to be retested at NHS testing facilities on Thursday 23rd.

"I'm very pleased to report that six of the subsequent coaching staff tests have now come back negative this morning (Friday 24th).

"The remaining member of the coaching staff has confirmed as a positive test result and continues to be in strict isolation and has not come into contact with any member of the playing or coaching staff since Saturday 18th July. The club will continue to support and look after this staff member to ensure a full recovery.

"We are liaising closely with NHS Scotland, the SPFL and the SFA on next steps. We will also be undertaking an urgent review of the private testing arrangement which returned the initial false positive test results."

A General View of The Simple Digital Arena after seven staff members initially tested positive for coronavirus

The Scottish football authorities announced clubs would have to revert to twice-weekly testing after the requirements were relaxed earlier this month.

A statement from the league and governing body read: "We immediately contacted the Scottish Government and the office of the clinical director for Scotland to relay this information.

"As a consequence, St Mirren's planned friendly match at home to St Johnstone, scheduled to take place on Saturday 25 July, has been cancelled.

"In light of this and other recent events, the JRG hereby notifies Scottish Premiership clubs that with immediate effect they must revert to twice-weekly testing protocols until further notice."

St Mirren are due to kick-off their season at home to Livingston on August 1.

Meanwhile, Hibernian were forced to cancel a friendly with Ross County earlier this week after their tests were not returned on time.

Hamilton, who they faced in a friendly last Saturday, are confident their safety protocols will prevent any potential transmission.

Accies said: "Following the departure of the St Mirren squad on Saturday the area used was cleaned and disinfected.

"The location occupied by St Mirren was a segregated area at the far end of our stadium and is separate from the areas used by Hamilton Accies' players and staff on a matchday.

"Subsequently on Monday, all players and backroom staff were tested with all results returned negative."

Jermain Defoe went down with an injury in the 4-0 win over Motherwell

The Scottish FA has sought clarification from Rangers and Motherwell following the delay to their Ibrox friendly on Wednesday due to the late arrival of test results.

The Scottish FA has also asked Rangers if their B team had up-to-date test results when they played Dundee United earlier in the day.

In the first three weeks of coronavirus testing since contact training resumed for Scottish Premiership clubs, only one positive case out of 2,780 tests had been recorded, for an unnamed Aberdeen player.

Scottish government figures showed 55 people in the country had tested positive in the four days before St Mirren's cases emerged.