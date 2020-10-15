Coronavirus: St Mirren trio out of Motherwell match after two positive tests

St Mirren were forced to play against Hibernian and Celtic without three first-team goalkeepers earlier this season following two positive tests

Thursday 15 October 2020 14:02, UK

Seven members of St Mirren&#39;s coaching staff returned positive tests on Thursday
Image: St Mirren were also hit by coronavirus cases earlier in the season

St Mirren have confirmed two first-team players have tested positive for coronavirus, while a third is in precautionary self-isolation.

The trio will all miss Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Motherwell as a result of the cases detected in the club's latest round of testing.

St Mirren were forced to play against Hibernian and Celtic without three first-team goalkeepers earlier this season following two positive tests, which led to the Paisley club bringing in Hearts' Zdenek Zlamal on an emergency loan deal.

A club statement read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that two first-team players have returned a positive Covid-19 test result in our most recent round of routine testing.

"The players who returned positive tests will self-isolate in line with Scottish Government guidelines. We can also confirm that another player is in self-isolation as a precaution.

"As a result, the three players will be unavailable for this weekend's match against Motherwell."

The Buddies sit 11th, level on points with bottom club St Johnstone, in the Scottish Premiership after their opening 10 games under Jim Goodwin.

