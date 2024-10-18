Shaun Rooney: Defender leaves St Mirren 'by mutual consent' after assault charge

St Mirren announced they had suspended Shaun Rooney on a "precautionary basis" after he made the club aware of an alleged incident, with the Scottish Premiership side saying they would "undertake a full investigation"; the defender has now left the club "by mutual consent"
Friday 18 October 2024 11:24, UK
Defender Shaun Rooney has left St Mirren after being charged with assaulting a woman and a breach of the peace against a man in a Glasgow city centre takeaway.
The Scottish Premiership side suspended Rooney last month on a "precautionary basis" after police confirmed he had been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on an 18-year-old woman.
The 28-year-old was also charged with a breach of the peace, treated as a hate crime, against an 18-year-old man.
A club statement read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that Shaun Rooney has left the club by mutual consent.
"The club will make no further comment."
Rooney returned to Scottish football in the summer following a spell with Fleetwood Town, having previously played for various teams including St Johnstone, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Queen of the South, Dunfermline and Queen's Park.