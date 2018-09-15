Ligue 1 round-up: Struggling Monaco held by Toulouse as Lille retain second place

Monaco were held to a draw by Toulouse in Ligue 1

Struggling Monaco failed to ignite their Ligue 1 campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Toulouse on Saturday.

Leonardo Jardim's men have not won since the first day of the season and they surrendered a second-half lead to remain firmly rooted in the bottom half of the table.

Yan Tielemans had promised a change in fortunes when he put the visitors in front after 56 minutes but Aaron Leya equalised 11 minutes from time to maintain the visitors' promising start to the new campaign.

Nicolas Pepe's hat-trick proved just enough for visitors Lille to hold off Amiens and retain second place five points behind early runaway leaders Paris St Germain.

Lille looked set to cruise to victory after a pair of penalties either side of the interval put them in front, and Pepe completed his hat-trick from open play in the 76th minute.

But Amiens fought back with Rafa Kurzawa reducing the deficit in the 79th minute and Saman Ghoddos' added time effort leading to some anxious final moments.

Caen finished with nine men but still managed to cling on for a point in a 2-2 draw with Lyon at the Stade Michel d'Omano.

Nabil Fekir's opener on the stroke of half-time was cancelled out by a Claudio Beauvue penalty for Caen in the 53rd minute, moments before Alexander Djiku was issued a straight red card.

Despite their numerical disadvantage Caen went ahead in the 73rd minute through Prince Oniangue. Ferland Mendy equalised in the 88th minute before Caen substitute Baissama Sankoh also saw red.

Angers came back from behind to win 3-1 at Dijon. Wesley Said put the home side in front on 13 minutes but Stephane Bahoken soon equalised and further goals from Flavien Tait and Baptiste Santamaria completed the scoring before half-time.

Lebo Mothiba snatched an injury-time point for Strasbourg in a 1-1 draw at Montpellier, who led through Damien Le Tallec's 50th-minute effort.