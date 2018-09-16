Ligue 1 round-up: Dimitri Payet scores stunner in Marseille win

Dimitri Payet scored a superb goal in Marseille's win on Sunday

Dimitri Payet scored a stunning goal as Marseille thrashed Guingamp 4-0 at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday to move second in the Ligue 1 table.

After Florian Thauvin had opened the scoring early in the second half, Payet met a dipping ball 30 yards from goal with a magnificent side-footed volley which flew into the net off the crossbar.

Winger Thauvin added another spectacular goal late on, and Payet teed up Kostas Mitroglou to finish off a blistering second-half display.

Rudi Garcia's Marseille took second place from Lille in the table on goal difference, but remain five points adrift of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Guingamp remain rooted to the foot of the table, having lost all five of their matches so far in the campaign.

Bordeaux manager Ricardo's first game in charge ended in a 3-3 draw against Nimes in Ligue 1 after his players twice failed to hold onto their lead.

Bordeaux were looking for a win after losing three of their opening four matches and were held by Nimes in their first meeting since 1993 after the latter were promoted back to the French top flight.

Jimmy Briand put Bordeaux ahead with his first goal since he joined from Guingamp in the 26th minute and completed a double after half-time.

Bordeaux went 3-2 up in the 57th minute when 21-year-old Samuel Kalu scored his first top-flight goal with a beautiful left-footed strike off the far post after slaloming through the Nimes defence.

The highly rated Umut Bozok, who had delivered an assist for Baptiste Guillaume earlier in the game, snatched Nimes' equalizer with 13 minutes left. It was Bozok's first goal this season after netting 24 in the second division last season.

Reims goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a series of decisive saves to help his team to a 0-0 draw at Nantes.

In the first half, Mendy stopped a dangerous cross from Enock Kwateng in the 31st minute then pushed away efforts from Emiliano Sala and Samuel Moutoussamy.

Gabriel Boschilia came close to breaking the deadlock in the 64th for Nantes with a well-taken free kick but Mendy made a brilliant diving save.

Still looking for a first home win this season, Nantes remains in 17th place two points behind Reims after five games, lagging 10 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.