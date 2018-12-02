Ligue 1 round-up: Bordeaux end PSG's record winning streak

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain dropped their first points as Bordeaux held them to a 2-2 draw and ended the longest winning run in Europe's top five leagues.

Despite twice holding the lead with goals in either half from Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG were pegged back by an 84th-minute equaliser to see their perfect 14-match start to the campaign ended.

The visitors had enjoyed the better of the first half with Angel Di Maria hitting the woodwork and Neymar having a goal chalked off for offside.

Yet by half-time, they only had one goal to show for their dominance, a Neymar strike that was sclaffed home and verified on the VAR for a possible offside decision against Mbappe before being awarded.

Bordeaux, though, came out a different side in the second period and were on level terms after 54 minutes thanks to a goal from Jimmy Briand.

Thomas Tuchel had enjoyed a perfect start in Ligue 1 with PSG, who still lead the division by 14 points

The veteran striker got his third goal of the season when he slotted home after Younousse Sankhare set him up following good work from Yann Karamoh on the right.

PSG went ahead again after 58 minutes when Mbappe, by now working without Neymar who had been taken off injured a few moments earlier, hammered home his 12th goal of the season after finishing off a superb counter-attack.

Yet Andreas Cornelius headed an equaliser for the home team with six minutes remaining to snap PSG's remarkable winning start to the season.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1 on Sunday, Rennes took the lead in the ninth minute at home to Strasbourg only for the visitors to hit four, including two penalties from Jonas Martin, to win 4-1 and move into eighth place in the table.

Toulouse drew 2-2 at home to Dijon while Marseille and Reims also shared the points in a goalless draw.