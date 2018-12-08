Ligue 1 round-up: Amiens climb out of relegation places with win at Guingamp

Amiens midfielder Eddy Gnahore celebrates

Amiens climbed out of the Ligue 1 relegation places after a 2-1 win at bottom club Guingamp.

Eddy Gnahore and John Stiven Mendoza were on target for Amiens, who halted a three-match losing run in Ligue 1. Etienne Didot had equalised in between for Guingamp, who have now gone nine league games without a victory.

Marcus Thuram was sent off for the hosts in the 90th minute.

Rennes, Guingamp's opponents next weekend, are up to ninth in the table after a 2-0 home win against Dijon.

Second-half goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud and Hatem Ben Arfa saw Rennes follow up their impressive victory at Lyon with another success.

Champions Paris Saint-Germain saw their home game against Montpellier postponed along with Angers versus Bordeaux, Nimes against Nantes and Toulouse versus Lyon.