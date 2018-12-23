Ligue 1 round-up: Eddy Gnahore rescues Amiens at Bordeaux

Eddy Gnahore bagged his fourth goal of the season

Eddy Gnahore scored late on as struggling Amiens secured a 1-1 draw at Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

It came after the Bordeaux defence was caught out as a cross sailed over the penalty area and Gnahore kept his eye on the ball to storm into the box and score with a confident finish.

Bordeaux took the lead after 23 minutes through Nigerian striker Samuel Kalu. Veteran forward Jimmy Briand celebrated his 400th league appearance, but the Amiens defence kept him in check and he failed to net his 90th career goal.

On Saturday, Kylian Mbappe grabbed the winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 1-0 to go into the winter break unbeaten in Ligue 1.

World Cup star Mbappe stole in at the far post in the 67th minute for his 13th league goal of the season, making him France's top scorer with Neymar away on holidays in Brazil.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe celebrate for PSG

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel can also go on holiday relaxed with his club on 47 points, as second-placed Lille, 13 points adrift, lost 2-1 at home to Toulouse.

Meanwhile, third-placed Lyon drew 1-1 at fourth-placed Montpellier after opening the scoring thanks to their captain Nabil Fekir before a great header from Ruben Aguilar gave the surprise-package southerners a share of the spoils.

Thierry Henry's Monaco were dreadful and the former Arsenal striker spat on the ground after Nolan Roux of Guingamp made fools of the Monaco defence to make it 2-0.

Strasbourg paid homage to the victims of a terror attack that killed five people on December 11 in their first home game since as they won 2-0 against Nice.

Meanwhile, Marseille, in sixth, drew 1-1 at Angers and fifth-placed Saint-Etienne beat Dijon 3-0.