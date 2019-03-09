Ligue 1 round-up: Lyon miss chance to cut gap to second

Moussa Dembele's double couldn't earn Lyon victory

Lyon missed the opportunity to move within two points of second-placed Lille by blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Strasbourg.

Moussa Dembele gave Lyon a flying start with the opener in the third minute and then added his second, and his fourth in two games, when slotting home a penalty after Lamine Kone had brought down Houssem Aouar.

After Dembele was denied a hat-trick by a fine save from Matz Sels in the 67th minute, Strasbourg's Ludovic Ajorque then scored two goals in two minutes to leave Lyon four points adrift of Lille, who play on Sunday.

Monaco extended their unbeaten run under Leonardo Jardim to six matches with a 1-1 draw with Bordeaux at Stade Louis II.

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao scored his 12th club goal of the season three minutes after the interval, heading into the opposite corner from a right-wing cross by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Radamel Falcao (L) celebrates after scoring one of two penalties against Amiens

Falcao, though, was the villain for Bordeaux's 65th-minute equaliser, handling in the area - after consultation with VAR - which allowed Jimmy Briand to score from the penalty spot.

Amiens secured a 2-1 victory at home to Nimes to lift themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Erik Pieters scored the crucial 64th-minute winner - his first goal after making a loan move from Stoke in January - after Rachid Alioui had quickly cancelled out Sehrou Guirassy's opener four minutes after the interval. Guirassy was later sent off in the 89th minute.

Relegation-threatened Dijon ended a run of five straight league defeats with a 1-1 draw at home to Reims after battling with 10 men for almost the entire game.

After Senou Coulibaly was dismissed in the third minute, Arber Zeneli gave the visitors a ninth-minute lead, only for the hosts equalise four minutes later with a Naim Sliti penalty.