Mario Balotelli celebrates Marseille's winner against Nice with a game of rock, paper, scissors

Mario Balotelli scored Marseille's winner against his former club Nice before celebrating with a game of rock, paper, scissors with Florian Thauvin.

It's not the first interesting celebration we've seen from the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Balotelli, who will always be remembered for his famous 'why always me' celebration for Manchester City against Manchester United, scored in Marseille's 2-0 win against St Etienne and he filmed the celebrations on his phone while broadcasting live on his Instagram account.

He continued his good form on Sunday night, scoring the winner in Marseille's 1-0 win over Nice - his fifth goal in seven league appearances for the club.

While some players wouldn't have celebrated scoring against a former club, the 28-year-old, who became the first Marseille player in 45 years to score in his first four home league games for the club, came up with yet another quirky celebration.

